Leafs beat Oilers in OT; Matthews, McDavid held scoreless

Nazem Kadri got his second goal of the game in overtime, lifting the Toronto Maple Leafs over the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 on Tuesday night.
Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews were scoreless in the anticipated first matchup of the last two No. 1 overall picks. McDavid, from nearby Richmond Hill, Ontario, played his first NHL game in Toronto.
Frederik Andersen had 44 saves for Toronto and Ben Smith also scored. The Leafs have won three of four games at home this season.
Edmonton has dropped two in a row for the first time this season. Anton Lander and Darnell Nurse scored and Cam Talbot stopped 28 shots.
McDavid's line was burned for the first goal of the game 89 seconds into the first period, with Kadri striking for an early lead.
