George scores 30, including Pacers' last 12 to beat Lakers

Paul George scored 30 points, including Indiana's final 12 of the game to rally the Pacers to a 115-108 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night.
The Lakers trailed by as many as 16 points, but rallied and had their final lead at 108-107 before George put it away.
He made consecutive 18-foot jumpers for a 111-108 lead, then followed through on the opposite end of the floor with the biggest defensive rebound of the game. The Lakers' Jordan Clarkson missed an almost uncontested layup, and it was George who came down with the rebound, sending him to the free throw line to close out the contest.
Monta Ellis had 17 points and CJ Miles scored 16 for the Pacers. Thaddeus Young finished with 14.
Lou Williams scored 19 points for the Lakers and Clarkson had 15.
TIP-INS:
Lakers: The Lakers are 0-3 on the road this season ... The Lakers rank 30th in turnovers per game, averaging 16.3. On Tuesday night, they turned it over 19 times.
Pacers: The Pacers topped 100 points for the third time this season ... The Pacers are 2-0 when George scores 25 points or more ... Indiana has won six of the last seven meetings against the Lakers.
BAD TIMING
The game was delayed three times in the first 30 seconds while scoring officials tried to fix a malfunction with the game clock. For the first 6 ½ minutes of the game, the clock was not operable. Scorers were forced to use stop watches, and the Pacers' public address announcer had to announce when there was 10 seconds remaining on the shot clock, then count down when it reached 5 seconds. The issue was resolved with 5:55 remaining in the first quarter.
UP NEXT:
Lakers: Visit Atlanta on Wednesday to conclude a four-game trip.
Pacers: Travels to Milwaukee on Wednesday.
