LSU's Campbell, Ga. Tech's Johnson arrested in Atlanta

A report by the Georgia Tech campus police says LSU freshman offensive lineman Donavaughn Campbell and Georgia Tech sophomore defensive back Jalen Johnson are facing criminal charges after allegedly getting in a fight outside a fraternity house.
The officer responding to the scene says in the report that he came upon several men with bruises to their faces and heads saying they'd been punched by the two players, who were subsequently arrested on Sunday.
The 6-foot-4, 344-pound Campbell, a former Louisiana high school standout from Ponchatoula, is charged with two counts of battery. He's played as a reserve in three LSU games this season.
Johnson, an Oneonta, Alabama native, faces one count of simple battery. He's played in eight games this season and has been in on five tackles.
