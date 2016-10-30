John Force beats daughter in NHRA Funny Car final

John Force beat daughter Courtney Force in the Funny Car final at the NHRA Toyota Nationals on Sunday, and Antron Brown wrapped up his third Top Fuel season title.
John Force powered his Chevrolet Camaro to a 3.884-second pass at 327.19 mph in the final. It was his 147th career victory, fourth of the season and sixth at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
"I'm really excited," said the 67-year-old Force, a 16-time season champion. "I mean I never like beating my daughter. We got two wins in the Countdown just a little bit late. It's pretty exciting when I see the stands packed. The way NHRA and the way our TV deal has really been hopping, sold-out crowds, and so many things going on. To be a part of it still at my age is really awesome."
Brown ended the title chase when he beat Wayne Newby in the quarterfinals. He also won season titles in 2012 and last year.
"Brian (Corradi) and Mark (Oswald) and our entire team has worked so hard and I'm just privileged to drive that racecar for Don Schumacher Racing because Don makes it all happen," Brown said. "When you come to a sport with all this access it makes dreams like mine, a kid from New Jersey, come true. My dad, uncle, everybody, they instilled it in me at a young age, work hard and you can make great things happen."
Steve Torrence won the Top Fuel event, Shane Gray topped the Pro Stock field, and Jerry Savoie won in Pro Stock Motorcycle in the fifth race of the six-event Countdown to the Championship.
Torrence had a 3.734 at 323.81 to beat J.R. Todd for his third win of the season.
Gray had a 6.719 at 204.76 in a Camaro to edge Drew Skillman, and Jerry Savoie rode his Suzuki to a 6.915 at 194.13 to beat Andrew Hines. Savoie has six victories this season.
Comments