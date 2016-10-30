Manning scores tiebreaker in 3rd, Flyers beat Hurricanes 4-3

Brandon Manning scored the tiebreaking short-handed goal early in the third period to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 4-3 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday.
Claude Giroux had a goal and an assist, giving him points in a league-high nine straight games. Shayne Gostisbehere and Radko Gudas also scored for the Flyers. Wayne Simmonds had two assists, and Michal Neuvirth stopped 26 shots.
Jeff Skinner had a goal and an assist for Carolina, and Justin Faulk and Viktor Stalberg also scored. Victor Rask, who has points in all seven games this season, added an assist. Cam Ward finished with 24 saves.
The Flyers snapped a two-game skid and beat the Hurricanes for the second time this season.
Manning's winning score at 8:00 of the third was his second of the season — with both coming against the Carolina.
The Hurricanes fell to 6-1-1 in its last eight home games against Philadelphia.
Carolina general manager Ron Francis holds the Hurricanes frabcguse recird with points in his first 11 games in 1984.
Philadelphia was up 1-0 after outshooting the Hurricanes 13-9 in the first period. Gostisbehere scoring unassisted from the left point on the power play with 2:03 left for his fourth goal and seventh point in six career games against Carolina.
Faulk tied it at 1:01 of the second, beating Neuvirth through plenty of traffic from the high slot.
However, the Gudas put the Flyers up 2-1 at 7:07, beating Ward through traffic from the right point.
Skinner beat Neuvirth from the right doorstep at 10:13 to tie it again. Carolina got the lead with 8:02 to go in the period when Stalberg got the puck by Neuvirth's five-hole on a rush.
The Flyers tied it again with 2:46 remaining in the second when Giroux scored from the slot.
NOTES: C Andrej Nestrasil, RW Martin Frk and D Jakub Nakladal were healthy scratches for Carolina. ... C Boyd Gordon and D Nick Schultz were healthy scratches for the Flyers. ... Carolina's Klas Dahlbeck played in his 100th NHL game. ... The Flyers won the teams' first meeting, 6-3 at home on Oct. 23. The teams face off three more times this season, here on Jan. 31, and at Philadelphia on March 19 and April 9.
UP NEXT
Flyers: Host Detroit on Wednesday night.
Hurricanes: At Ottawa on Tuesday night to begin a two-game road swing.
