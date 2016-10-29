LeBron James, Kyrie Irving lead Cavaliers past Magic 105-99

2:46 Cal Poly students design solar-powered vehicle they hope will break world records Pause

1:24 Video shows man peering into windows, prowling outside SLO woman's home

0:37 Watch an overturned truck get put back onto its wheels along Hwy. 101

1:48 Drought leaves A.G. cemetery filled with dust, gopher holes and angry loved ones

11:07 Pismo candidates for mayor, city council state their case

1:00 Nipomo secondary lifts Titans to league win over Mission Prep

1:25 ONX Wines' Templeton "farm-to-glass" vineyard tour

2:20 Arroyo Grande teen shares story that inspired 'Grey's Anatomy' episode

1:30 How Cambria's colorful, often kooky, scarecrows are made