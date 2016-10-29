Sports

Northern Colorado wins OT shootout with Portland State

The Associated Press
PORTLAND, Ore.

Kyle Sloter threw for 313 yards and three touchdowns, Brandon Cartagena ran in the game-winning score during the first overtime period, and Northern Colorado won a shootout with Portland State 56-49 on Saturday.

The teams combined for 1,107 yards of offense.

Cartagena's second rushing TD gave Northern Colorado (5-3, 3-2 Big Sky) a 49-42 lead with 3:21 left. However Portland State answered, marching 74-yards on eight plays to send it to overtime on a 10-yard throw from Alex Kuresa to Austin Holman.

On the first overtime possession, Cartagena put the Bears ahead for good with a 10-yard TD run.

The Vikings appeared to tie it on their turn, but an 8-yard scoring pass by Kuresa was overturned on review.

Cartagena finished with 85 rushing yards. Kuresa had 178 yards throwing and 130 rushing for the Vikings (2-6, 1-4).

It was the first time in 12 years Portland State has played an overtime game.

