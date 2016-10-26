NHL Capsules

Shea Weber scored a power-play goal with 2:57 remaining to lift the Montreal Canadiens to their fifth straight victory, 3-2 over the New York Islanders on Wednesday night.
With the Islanders' Nick Leddy off for slashing, Weber fired a shot from the point. It was just the second power-play goal in 23 opportunities given up by New York's league-leading penalty-killing unit.
Paul Byron and Phillip Danault also scored to help Montreal improve to 6-0-1 and remain the only team in the NHL without a regulation loss.
Al Montoya, who played for the Islanders from 2010-12, stopped 26 shots in his first start since Oct. 18. The Canadiens beat New York for the seventh straight time.
John Tavares and Dennis Seidenberg scored for New York.
RANGERS 5, BRUINS 2
NEW YORK (AP) — Brandon Pirri scored twice to help New York beat Boston.
Rick Nash, Kevin Hayes and Jimmy Vesey also scored for New York, and Henrik Lundqvist stopped 27 shots. The Rangers won their third straight game, overcoming a 2-0 deficit to improve to 5-2-0.
David Pastrnak and Austin Czarina scored for Boston.
Zane McIntyre made 26 saves in his first NHL start. He was called up prior to Boston's 5-0 home loss to Minnesota on Tuesday night to back up Malcolm Subban due to injuries to Tuukka Risk and Anton Khudobin.
Down 2-0 after the first, the Rangers scored three times in the final 10:44 of the second. Pirri's power-play goal with 36 seconds left made it 3-2. He made it 4-2 2:23 into the third.
OILERS 4, CAPITALS 1
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Benoit Pouliot scored twice, Cam Talbot made 34 saves and Edmonton beat Washington to stretch its winning streak to four games.
Patrick Maroon and Milan Lucic also scored for the Oilers. They have won four of five games at Rogers Place, their new downtown arena, and are 6-1-0 overall.
Alex Ovechkin scored for the Capitals, and Braden Holtby made 25 saves.
DUCKS 6, PREDATORS 1
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Jakob Silfverberg scored a short-handed goal and another on the power play to lead Anaheim.
Nick Ritchie, Corey Perry, Andrew Cogliano and Ryan Kesler also scored for Anaheim, and John Gibson stopped 28 shots, as the Ducks earned a point in their fourth consecutive game and for the fifth time in their last six outings.
Silfverberg had his ninth career multi-goal game, leading a five-goal burst in second period.
Ritchie put the Ducks ahead 2:57 into the first period with his second goal of the season, putting a backhander between Pekka Rinne's pads.
