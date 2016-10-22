Cal Poly beats UC Davis 21-16 in Big Sky Conference game

Cal Poly beats UC Davis 21-16 in a Big Sky Conference football game, Saturday, October 22 at Alex G. Spanos stadium. Cal Poly’s Joseph Gigantino (36) goes for the tackle on UC Davis’ Manusamoa Luuga (10) during second quarter play.
Cal Poly beats UC Davis 21-16 in a Big Sky Conference football game, Saturday, October 22 at Alex G. Spanos stadium. Cal Poly’s (4) Kyle Lewis evades tackle by UC Davis’ Ryan Parenteau (28) during second quarter play.
Cal Poly beats UC Davis 21-16 in a Big Sky Conference football game, Saturday, October 22 at Alex G. Spanos stadium. Cal Poly’s quarterback Dano Graves (7) hands off the ball.
Cal Poly beats UC Davis 21-16 in a Big Sky Conference football game, Saturday, October 22 at Alex G. Spanos stadium. Cal Poly’s Kyle Lewis (4) fakes so Kori Garcia (24) takes the handoff.
Cal Poly beats UC Davis 21-16 in a Big Sky Conference football game, Saturday, October 22 at Alex G. Spanos stadium.
Cal Poly beats UC Davis 21-16 in a Big Sky Conference football game, Saturday, October 22 at Alex G. Spanos stadium. Cal Poly’s ball carrier (4) Kyle Lewis looks for an opening.
Cal Poly beats UC Davis 21-16 in a Big Sky Conference football game, Saturday, October 22 at Alex G. Spanos stadium. Cal Poly’s (67) Nick Enriquez.
Cal Poly beats UC Davis 21-16 in a Big Sky Conference football game, Saturday, October 22 at Alex G. Spanos stadium. Cal Poly’s Kevin Griffin (3) runs with the ball after an interception.
Cal Poly beats UC Davis 21-16 in a Big Sky Conference football game, Saturday, October 22 at Alex G. Spanos stadium.
Cal Poly beats UC Davis 21-16 in a Big Sky Conference football game, Saturday, October 22 at Alex G. Spanos stadium. Cal Poly's Chris Santini (25) waits for the snap.
