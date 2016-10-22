Studsrud's 3 TDs help North Dakota hold off Idaho St 28-21

North Dakota quarterback Keaton Studsrud threw two touchdown passes and John Santiago ran for 101 yards on Saturday as the Fighting Hawks stayed unbeaten in the Big Sky Conference with a 28-21 win over Idaho State.
Studsrud was 12 for 20 as UND (6-2, 5-0) extended its winning streak to six games and won its eighth straight Big Sky game.
"I'm really proud of our guys after a not-a-very-good start," UND coach Bubba Schweigert said. "It was a much better second half. That's why we've got to keep learning, keep teaching our guys."
The Bengals took the early lead on an 11-yard pass from Tanner Gueller to KW Williams. The 15-yard scoring drive was set up by Hayden Stout's interception of a Studsrud pass.
Gueller was 26 of 49 for 220 yards and three scores. Williams had eight catches for 62 yards.
Midway through the first half, Studsrud capped a 10-play, 71-yard scoring drive with a 1-yard sneak.
But with 10:27 left, Studsrud tossed a 28-yard TD pass to Travis Toivonen for a 14-7 lead.
Idaho State took less than 2 minutes to tie the game at 14. The Bengals' Michael Dean caught a 38-yard TD pass from Gueller with 8:44 to play.
The Fighting Hawks put together the longest drive of the game, 78 yards, to take the lead. Brady Oliveira capped the 15-play drive with a 4-yard touchdown run with 6:46 left in the third quarter. Oliveira ran for 46 yards.
UND got an insurance touchdown when Studsrud hit Josh Seibel from 17 yards out early in the fourth quarter.
With 1:23 left, Williams caught a 17-yard TD pass from Gueller to cut the lead to 28-21.
But UND came up with a late stop the win its sixth straight game for the first time under Schweigert.
The Bengals (2-5, 1-3) have lost three straight games despite taking the game down to the wire.
"Everybody has good players and everybody plays with pride," Schweigert said. "I thought they played really hard today and gave us issues with things."
