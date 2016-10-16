NHL Capsules

Josh Bailey scored 54 seconds into overtime to give the New York Islanders a 3-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks in their home opener Sunday night.
Brock Nelson and John Tavares scored for the Islanders and Jaroslav Halak stopped 24 shots to get New York its first win of the season after opening with two road losses.
Cam Fowler and Ryan Getzlaf scored in the third period for the Ducks and John Gibson finished with 27 saves. Anaheim fell to 0-2-1 on its season-opening five-game trip.
The Ducks trailed 2-0 in the third before rallying to tie it.
SABRES 6, OILERS 2
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Ryan O'Reilly had two goals and two assists and Buffalo pounded Edmonton for its first victory of the season.
Brian Gionta also scored twice, and Kyle Okposo and Matt Moulson had Buffalo's other goals. Robin Lehner made 31 saves.
Benoit Pouliot and Milan Lucic scored for the Oilers, who had won back-to-back games before the loss.
Cam Talbot stopped 17 shots for Edmonton. Jonas Gustavsson relieved Talbot in the second period and stopped the only shot he faced before exiting with an injury about 10 minutes later.
CANUCKS 4, HURRICANES 3, OT
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Brandon Sutter scored 32 seconds into overtime and Vancouver erased a three-goal deficit to beat Carolina.
Sutter beat goalie Eddie Lack on a quick shot on a 2-on-1 run rush for the Canucks' second straight comeback win.
Markus Granlund had a goal and an assist and Bo Horvat and Ben Hutton also scored for Vancouver, which got 19 stops from Jacob Markstrom. Sutter added an assist.
Justin Faulk had a goal and an assist, while Victor Rask and Teuvo Teravainen also scored for Carolina. Lack made 27 saves against his former team.
