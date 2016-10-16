Soccer fans clash with police in Poland; 24 arrested

Soccer fans in Poland have clashed with police after being denied entry to a match between two rival teams in the city of Lodz.
Police say they have arrested 24 people.
The clashes took place on Sunday ahead of a match between LKS Lodz and Widzew Lodz.
Police stopped Widzew fans from entering the LKS stadium, prompting a group to protest in the city center. After a police appeal to go home, some fans headed to the stadium and threw bottles at police.
No further details were immediately available.
