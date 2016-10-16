Sports

October 16, 2016 8:42 AM

Soccer fans clash with police in Poland; 24 arrested

The Associated Press
WARSAW, Poland

Soccer fans in Poland have clashed with police after being denied entry to a match between two rival teams in the city of Lodz.

Police say they have arrested 24 people.

The clashes took place on Sunday ahead of a match between LKS Lodz and Widzew Lodz.

Police stopped Widzew fans from entering the LKS stadium, prompting a group to protest in the city center. After a police appeal to go home, some fans headed to the stadium and threw bottles at police.

No further details were immediately available.

Related content

Sports

Comments

Videos

Cal Poly men's soccer falls to UC Santa Barbara

View more video

Sports Videos