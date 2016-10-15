Sutter's shootout goal lifts Canucks past Flames, 2-1

Brandon Sutter scored the only goal of the shootout to give the Vancouver Canucks a 2-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night.
Sutter beat Calgary goalie Chad Johnson through the five-hole on the winner in the fourth round of the tiebreaker after Ryan Miller stopped the Flames' shooters at the other end.
Daniel Sedin scored in regulation for the Canucks, who got 24 saves from Miller in their season opener.
Troy Brouwer was credited with the game's first goal in the opening period after Canucks forward Loui Eriksson, who was making his Vancouver debut, put the puck into his own net on a delayed Calgary penalty.
Johnson made 30 stops in his first start for the Flames, who are winless through three games (0-2-1).
Vancouver had a great chance to win in overtime when Dougie Hamilton was penalized for holding at 3:36, but the Canucks were unable to register a shot on goal the rest of the way.
Down 1-0 in the third, the Canucks played keepaway in the Flames' zone for most of a 2-minute shift before Henrik Sedin fed a pass between his legs to Eriksson, whose deflected pass in front was batted home by Daniel Sedin with 3:51 left in regulation.
Calgary opened the scoring at 9:14 of the first after Miller went to the Vancouver bench for an extra attacker with Brouwer about to be penalized for hooking. Eriksson circled away from the Flames' blue line before throwing a pass toward his own zone from near center in hopes of finding a teammate.
The only problem was the Canucks were in the middle of a line change, and defenseman Erik Gudbranson couldn't get back in time before the puck slid across the goal line in front of a stunned Rogers Arena crowd.
The goal was originally credited to Brett Kulak — which would have been the first of the rookie defenseman's NHL career — but was later given to Brouwer, who now has two on the year. The goal also went into the stat line as an empty netter because Miller was already off the ice.
Vancouver couldn't do anything with the man advantage, and Calgary nearly made it 2-0 a few minutes later, but Miller made a great pad save to deny Johnny Gaudreau.
Jake Virtanen had two good chances to get the Canucks even in the second, but Johnson made a nice save on one before the second-year forward fired just wide on the other.
Miller kept his team in it at the other end, stopping Mikael Backlund on a 3-on-1 short-handed break and then doing the same to Hamilton on a Flames power play.
NOTES: The Canucks were the last of the NHL's 30 teams to open the regular season, while the Flames opened with losses to Edmonton in a home-and-home set. ... Calgary gave uup 12 goals in the two losses to Edmonton after allowing a league-high 260 last season.
UP NEXT
Flames: At Buffalo on Tuesday night.
Canucks: Host Carolina on Sunday night in the second game of their season-opening four-game homestand.
