Saturday's best

STARS
—Jarvion Franklin, Western Michigan, rushed for a school-record 281 yards and a TD as the No. 24 Broncos beat Akron 41-0.
—Travis Rudolph, Florida State, had a career-high 13 receptions for 238 yards as the No. 14 Seminoles defeated Wake Forest 17-6.
—Sam Darnold, USC, threw for five touchdowns — three to Julu Smith-Schuster — to lead the Trojans to a 48-14 rout of Arizona.
—Dede Westbrook, Oklahoma State, had nine receptions for 184 yards and three scores to help the No. 19 Cowboys beat Kansas State 38-17.
—Eric Dungey, Syracuse, accounted for 417 yards and two TDs to help the Orange beat No. 17 Virginia Tech 31-17.
—Justin Jackson, Northwestern, rushed for 188 yards and two TDs in a 54-40 win over Michigan State.
—Carlos Henderson, Louisiana Tech, had 12 catches for 326 yards and five TDs in a 56-28 win over UMass.
—James Gilbert, Ball State, ran for 264 yards and two in a 31-21 win over Buffalo.
—Devlin Hodges, Samford, tied a career high with five TD passes and threw for 435 yards in a 55-21 win over VMI.
—Mike White, Marist, passed for 377 yards and five TDs in a 44-41 win over Morehead State.
---
TIDE ROLLS
Alabama wouldn't allow Tennessee to produce another comeback.
Jalen Hurts and Bo Scarbrough each rushed for over 100 yards and No. 1 Alabama again got points from its defense and special teams in a 49-10 blowout of No. 9 Tennessee.
It was the most lopsided victory by either team in this rivalry since a 51-0 Alabama victory in 1906.
Tennessee erased double-digit deficits in five of its first six games, but the Volunteers couldn't deliver a similar rally this time.
Alabama instead had college football's cardiac kids dead and buried by the end of the third quarter. The Crimson Tide capitalized on the injury issues that have decimated Tennessee's depth chart.
Alabama earned its 19th straight victory overall and its 10th consecutive win in this annual series.
---
NUMBERS
9-Straight road wins by Iowa, breaking the school record set from 1920-23.
11-Non-offensive touchdowns by top-ranked Alabama this season, including eight on defense.
36-Straight road losses by Kansas after a 49-7 loss to No. 11 Baylor.
---
BRONCOS' BIG DAY
Javarion Franklin and Zach Terrell made sure one of the biggest weeks in the 100-year history of the Western Michigan football ended on a high note.
Franklin, a junior running back, rushed for a school-record 281 yards and quarterback Terrell threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more as No. 24 Western Michigan — ranked in the Top 25 this week for the first time in school history — shut out Akron 41-0 on Saturday.
Corey Davis caught two touchdown passes to add to his career school record, finishing with eight catches for 63 yards. The Broncos (7-0, 2-0 Mid-American Conference) had 585 yards of offense.
Comments