October 9, 2016 8:19 PM

1,700 run in City to the Sea half marathon and 5K

More than 1,700 early risers participated in the 21st annual City to the Sea half marathon and 5K on Sunday morning.

David Cardona, 25, of San Luis Obispo won the men’s half marathon with a time of 1:12:31. Mary Jones, 46, of Ventura won the women’s half marathon with a time of 1:28:26.

Zachary Morgan, 23, of San Luis Obispo won the men’s 5K with a time of 18:18. Arabella Edler, 13, of Arroyo Grande won the women’s 5K with a time of 19:31.

The course begins in downtown San Luis Obispo and winds through scenic back roads before ending along the ocean in Pismo Beach. The first City to the Sea event was held in 1995. Proceeds from the event benefit Cuesta College athletics.

