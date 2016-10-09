1,700 run in City to the Sea half marathon and 5K

The 21st annual City to Sea half marathon and 5K was held, Sunday, Oct. 9, in San Luis Obispo and Pismo Beach.
The 21st annual City to Sea half marathon and 5K was held, Sunday, Oct. 9, in San Luis Obispo and Pismo Beach. Since 1995, the City to the Sea half marathon race has been organized to raise funds for the Cuesta College track and field and cross-country teams.
The 21st annual City to Sea half marathon was held Sunday. The course begins in downtown San Luis Obispo and winds through back roads before ending in Pismo Beach.
Mary Jones, 46, of Ventura won the City to the Sea women’s half marathon on Sunday.
David Cardona, 25, of San Luis Obispo won the City to the Sea men’s half marathon on Sunday.
