Kenyans Abel Kirui, Florence Kiplagat win Chicago Marathon

Abel Kirui of Kenya pulled ahead of defending champion Dickson Chumba for good in the final mile to win the Chicago Marathon on Sunday.
Florence Kiplagat of Kenya won her second straight Chicago Marathon women's title.
The men's lead alternated between Kirui and Chumba for the last few miles. The 34-year-old Kirui finished the 26.2-mile course in an unofficial time of 2 hours, 11 minutes, 23 seconds. Chumba finished in 2:11:26.
The top five finishers were all Kenyans.
The 29-year-old Kiplagat finished in an unofficial time of 2:21:32. She posted a winning time of 2:23:33 in Chicago last year.
Both the men's and women's winners won $100,000.
Marcel Hug of Switzerland won the men's wheelchair title in 1:32:57 to edge defending champion Kurt Fearnley of Australia. Tatyana McFadden of Champaign, Illinois, won the women's wheelchair crown in 1:42:28.
Comments