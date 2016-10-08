Badji scores pair, Rapids clinch 1st-round bye with 3-2 win

Colorado's Dominique Badji scored a goal in each half as the Rapids won 3-1 at Houston on Saturday to secure a top two spot in Major League Soccer's Western Conference and the resultant bye in the first round of the playoffs.
The Rapids also gained ground on conference leader Dallas, which leads by two points with two games to play in the regular season, while Colorado has three.
Houston, last in the West, was officially eliminated from playoff contention.
Dillon Powers set up Badji's goals in the 12th and 54th minutes. Mauro Manotas had pulled Houston level just before halftime.
Shkelzen Gashi gave Colorado a 3-1 lead in the 79th minute with a low skidder from beyond the area. Two minutes later, Houston pulled back within one as Manotas' free kick skidded through off two Rapids defenders.
