Southeastern Louisiana stuns McNeese St. in final seconds

Justin Alo completed an 82-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Acker, who caught it off a tip by McNeese State's Jermaine Antoine, with 8 seconds left and Southeastern Louisiana stunned the Cowboys 31-24 on Saturday night.
The Lions (2-3, 2-1 Southland Conference) took over from their own 15 with 56 second to go after forcing a Cowboys punt. After a Kaelyn Henderson 3-yard run on 1st down, Alo uncorked a deep ball which tipped directly off Antoine's hands to Acker who took it the distance for the game winner.
Alo finished with 339 yards passing and three touchdowns. Acker caught five for 168 yards.
Southeastern Louisiana led 24-17 midway through the fourth, but McNeese State (3-3, 2-2) tied it up on a 19-yard TD run by Lawayne Ross with 7:42 left.
James Tabary led the Cowboys with 196 yards passing and two 2nd quarter touchdown throws.
