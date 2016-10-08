Joyner won't return as Detroit Tigers' hitting coach

Tigers hitting coach Wally Joyner is not returning in 2017.
The Tigers say Joyner is leaving to pursue other opportunities in baseball, and that assistant hitting coach David Newhan's status for next year will be determined once Detroit has hired a new hitting coach.
Bullpen coach Mick Billmeyer, third base coach Dave Clark, pitching coach Rich Dubee, bench coach Gene Lamont, defensive coordinator Matt Martin and first base coach Omar Vizquel are all returning in 2017. Detroit announced manager Brad Ausmus would return for 2017 on Wednesday.
Joyner was the team's hitting coach for the past three seasons.
