Symetra Tour moves season finale to Longwood

The Symetra Tour moved its season-ending tournament from LPGA International in Daytona Beach to Alaqua Country Club in Longwood on Saturday because of Hurricane Matthew.
The 72-hole Symetra Tour Championship is set to begin Thursday. The tour was scheduled to play the IOA Golf Classic this week at Alaqua, but that event was canceled Thursday because of the hurricane.
"With everything going on in greater Daytona Beach in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew, there was just no way that we could ask the community to focus on hosting a professional golf tournament," said Mike Nichols, the tour's chief business officer. "Priority No. 1 for the community of Daytona Beach is focusing on recovering so we felt it was the right thing to do to move the tournament to Longwood."
The top 10 in the money list after the tournament will earn LPGA Tour cards.
