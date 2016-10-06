Flyers score 3 in third period to beat Rangers 4-2

Jakub Voracek scored the tiebreaking goal during Philadelphia's three-goal third period and the Flyers went on to a 4-2 exhibition victory over the New York Rangers on Thursday night.
Mark Streit, Sean Couturier and Travis Konecny also scored to help the Flyers improve to a Metropolitan Division-best 4-2-1 in the preseason. Michal Neuvirth had 24 saves.
Pavel Buchnevich had a goal and an assist, and Chris Kreider also scored for the Rangers. Henrik Lundqvist stopped 27 shots.
Couturier tied it at 2, deflecting Streit's shot past Lundqvist at 2:29 of the third just as a Flyers power play was expiring.
Voracek put the Flyers ahead 2:15 later. He cut to the net and took a pass from Wayne Simmonds and fired it past Lundqvist for his third of the preseason.
Konecny capped the scoring with 9:07 left.
BELESKEY, GRIFFIN LEAD BRUINS PAST BLUE JACKETS
At Columbus, Ohio, Matt Beleskey and Seth Griffin scored to lead the Boston Bruins to a 2-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Anton Khudobin started and stopped all 11 shots he faced over the first 29:14. He was then replaced by Malcolm Subban, who finished with 16 saves.
Beleskey tipped a shot by Colin Miller past Sergei Bobrovsky 2:34 into the game to get the Bruins on the scoreboard first. Griffin's snap shot made it 2-0 at 3:53 of the third period.
Brandon Saad spoiled the Bruins' shutout bid with a power-play goal at 6:49 of the final period. Bobrovsky finished with 20 saves.
SHAW SCORES 2, WEBER GETS FIRST WITH CANADIENS IN 6-1 WIN
At Montreal, Andrew Shaw scored twice and Shea Weber got a goal in his first game with Montreal in the Canadiens' 6-1 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Carey Price had 28 saves in his first game for Montreal since he suffered a season-ending injury on Nov. 25. Weber played his first game for Montreal since he was acquired from Nashville for P.K. Subban in the offseason.
Michael McCarron, Alex Galchenyuk and Artturi Lehkonen also scored for the Canadiens, who ended their preseason schedule at 4-1-2.
Auston Matthews scored a power-play goal for the Leafs, who will complete their preseason with games against Detroit on Friday and Saturday.
Toronto goalie Frederik Andersen finished with 26 saves.
Canadiens defenseman Jeff Petry, who played much of last season with a sports hernia that required offseason surgery, limped off 11 minutes into the first period after a collision along the boards and did not return.
