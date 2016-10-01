Norris has 3 TDs, Western Kentucky tops Houston Baptist 50-3

Nicholas Norris scored three touchdowns, Western Kentucky scored on its first eight possessions and the Hilltoppers went on to rout Houston Baptist 50-3 in a nonconference game on Saturday night.
Western Kentucky (3-2) wasted no time, going 82 yards in just four plays on the opening drive for the game's first touchdown. Anthony Wales capped the march, running nearly untouched through the Houston Baptist (2-3) defense for a 45-yard touchdown less than a minute-and-a-half into the contest.
Mike White's 34-yard touchdown pass to Norris made it 14-3 after the first quarter.
The Hilltoppers scored so fast and so often, that they had only 15:33 of possession through three quarters, compared to 29:27 for the Huskies, despite leading by 47 points.
Norris also caught a 19-yard pass from White in the second quarter and had an 85-yard touchdown run on an end-around to open the Hilltoppers' scoring in the third period.
Also, in a 20-point third quarter, Nacarius Fant had a 50-yard punt return for a touchdown and Marcus Trigg had a 12-yard touchdown run.
Skyler Simcox added a 50-yard field goal as the game was quickly out of hand.
Houston Baptist's only points came on a 25-yard field goal by Alec Chadwick with 34 seconds left in the opening quarter.
THE TAKEAWAY
Houston Baptist: The Huskies have now given up 50-plus points in all three of their losses this season. They previously lost 56-13 to Central Arkansas and 52-16 to Sam Houston State.
Western Kentucky: The Hilltoppers dominated the game in nearly every facet and did not punt until the 1:33 mark of the fourth quarter. Western Kentucky piled up season-high 535 yards of total offense and had 23 first downs in the game.
UP NEXT
Houston Baptist: The Huskies have a bye week next week, and then return to action for a homecoming matchup against Nichols on Oct. 15.
Western Kentucky: The Hilltoppers travel to Ruston, Louisiana, to face Conference USA foe Louisiana Tech on Friday night.
