Turnovers help Old Dominion beat Charlotte 52-17

David Washington passed for three TDs, Jeremy Cox ran for three more and Old Dominion cashed in turnovers in a 52-17 win over Charlotte on Saturday.
Cox scored twice from 1-yard out in the first 9 minutes. Cox opened the scoring after Tim Ward recovered a fumble by Kevin Olsen. Then Sean Carter intercepted a pass by Olsen and Cox scored for a 14-0 lead for Old Dominion (3-2, 2-0 Conference USA).
Washington threw TD passes of 25 yards to Zach Pascal, 55 yards to Travis Fulgham and 9 yards to Isaiah Harper. He finished 14 of 25 for 256 yards. Gemonta Jackson scored on a 37-yard run and the Monarchs outgained Charlotte 481-354 total yards.
Olsen was 14 of 31 for 145 yards passing and hit Kalif Phillips on a 42-yard TD pass for Charlotte (1-4, 0-1). Hasaan Lugh scored on a 3-yard run and Stephen Muscarello added a short field goal.
