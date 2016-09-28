Toronto FC ties Orlando City 0-0 to regain East lead

Toronto FC regained the Eastern Conference lead with a 0-0 draw with Orlando City on Wednesday night.
It was the third straight draw at BMO Field for Toronto, extending its unbeaten streak to four. Greg Vanney's team has lost just once in 12 games (7-1-4). But it has not won at home since Aug. 6, going 0-1-3.
Toronto (13-8-10) played the last 20 minutes a man down after Tosaint Ricketts got a second yellow card. Referee Alan Kelly ruled that Ricketts' boot made contact with Uruguayan defender Jose Aja during an attempted bicycle kick.
Orlando (7-10-14) had lost its last three matches, giving up four goals in each.
