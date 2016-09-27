Mission Prep QB Fledderman offered by Univ. of San Diego

Mission Prep senior quarterback Bryce Fledderman sent out his first tweet this weekend — it was a good one.
Fledderman tweeted Sunday that he received his first offer from the University of San Diego.
“Glad to say that I received my first offer from the The University of San Diego. Very excited!” Fledderman tweeted.
Glad to say that I received my first offer from the The University of San Diego. Very excited! @USDFootball #toreros pic.twitter.com/4B0ixBdImw— Bryce Fledderman (@BFledderman10) September 26, 2016
Outside of the FCS team, the 6-foot-5, 210-pound passer and third year starter, has also received interest from Ivy League schools, including Cornell, over the summer.
After a strong junior season, Fledderman has struggled a bit so far during his senior campaign. Through three games, Fledderman has completed 48-percent of his passes for five touchdowns and two interceptions for a 1-3 Mission Prep team. In his high school career so far, Fledderman has thrown for over 4,000 yards and 44 touchdowns and also has the size and arm strength required at the next level.
If he does chose to join the Toreros, it might be with teammate and offensive lineman Robert Crandall. Crandall received his offer from the University of San Diego, a private Roman Catholic school, before the season began.
Yesterday @MPAthletics LT/NG @RMCrandall_68 (6-4, 285) received his first football offer from Univ. San Diego. pic.twitter.com/PREA2bAPTf— Travis Gibson (@TravisDgibson) August 12, 2016
