Arroyo Grande High School set to host bone marrow drive for grad Ryan Teixeira

Arroyo Grande High School is hosting a bone marrow donor drive Oct. 2 for graduate Ryan Teixeira, who was recently diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia.
Teixeira, a standout baseball player at the school who had surgery a little more than a year ago to remove a 10-pound malignant tumor from his leg and had been cancer free as recently as December, was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) last week. Teixeira is now in need of a bone marrow transplant.
Ryan’s aunt, Heather Teixeira, wrote in a Facebook post that there is a 25-percent chance that his brother, Aaron, will be an exact match.
“If not there will be a worldwide search to find an exact match,” she said in the post. “Perhaps you could be the one to help save a life.”
The event will be held in the multipurpose room (MPR) on the Arroyo Grande High School campus from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Participants must be between 18-44 years old. Anyone who cannot attend the event can register online at join.bethematch.org/17Strong.
Ryan Teixeira, now enrolled at Colorado Mesa University, is currently undergoing “aggressive” treatment at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles.
“(Ryan) will be in the hospital for a long period of time, but he is doing well,” Ryan’s father, Steve Teixeira, said Wednesday via text message. “Our faith and tight knit family and friends help keep us strong.”
Comments