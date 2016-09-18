Sports

September 18, 2016 8:27 AM

Panthers name press box after longtime PR man Charlie Dayton

The Carolina Panthers have dedicated their press box to longtime director of communications Charlie Dayton before Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Associated Press
CHARLOTTE, N.C.

The Carolina Panthers have dedicated their press box to longtime director of communications Charlie Dayton before Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Team owner Jerry Richardson was among those who attended the ceremony, along with several former NFL public relations directions and writers.

Dayton joined the Panthers in 1994 and worked as the director of communications for 21 seasons before becoming the club's director of historical and alumni affairs last season.

Said Dayton, who has preferred to avoid the spotlight and do his work behind the scenes, "It's a wonderful honor and I appreciate it very much."

On the new plaque in the press box, Richardson says Dayton is "simply the best in his profession. There is no one I trust more."

Related content

Sports

Comments

Videos

Highlights (and lowlights) of Santa Ynez High's football win over Nipomo

View more video

Sports Videos