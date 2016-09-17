Earthquakes earn road draw against Rapids, 0-0

Colorado's Tim Howard made a highlight save in the first half, San Jose's David Bingham added his own after the break and the Rapids and Earthquakes played to a scoreless draw Saturday night.
The Rapids (12-5-11) stayed undefeated at home and moved into second place in the overall standings, tied with the Los Angeles Galaxy and five points behind FC Dallas. The Quakes (7-8-13) tied the Vancouver Whitecaps for eighth place in the West, five points out of the playoffs.
Howard got caught leaning the wrong way in the 42nd minute but managed to kick away Fatai Alashe's close-range shot and pounced on the deflection in time as it rolled near to the goal line.
Bingham closed out Dominique Badji, who had run behind the San Jose defense, and blocked the shot attempt safely to near midfield in the 68th.
Comments