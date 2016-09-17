William & Mary beats Norfolk State 35-10

Albert Funderburke ran for three touchdowns and Jonathan Dunn ran for two more as William & Mary beat Norfolk State 35-10 on Saturday night.
Funderburke, in his third career start, rushed for 137 yards on 13 carries for the Tribe (2-1). Dunn had 89 yards on 18 carries.
Funderburke scored first for the Tribe from short yardage late in the first quarter and Dunn took it in twice in the second quarter, lifting William & Mary to a 21-10 halftime lead.
In the second half, Funderburke ran for two more touchdowns including a 57-yard score that put the game away, 35-10, with 9:22 left in the fourth quarter.
Steve Cluley threw for 179 yards but was intercepted twice. The Tribe held Norfolk State to just 237 total yards.
Greg Hankerson threw for 125 yards and ran for a touchdown for the Spartans (1-2).
Comments