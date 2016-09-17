North Dakota comes back to beat South Dakota 47-44

South Dakota came from 21 points down to beat Weber State in double overtime last week. This week, North Dakota came from 20 points down to beat South Dakota 47-44 in double overtime.
Quarterback Keaton Studsrud's 1-yard run on third down in the second overtime survived a review just two plays after UND (1-2) had a TD reversed by replay.
The game itself was a replay of the last game played by the teams in 2011 when UND came from 20 points down to win in overtime.
"Our guys kept faith," UND coach Bubba Schweigert said. "It didn't look good after the first drive of the third quarter but then our defense really came through and our offense made some great plays."
UND's John Santiago rushed 22 times for 140 yards, including a 25-yard TD on the first play of overtime. Santiago also hauled in a 7-yard TD pass.
USD quarterback Chris Streveler was 16 for 29 for 215 yards and four touchdowns. He threw a 25-yarder to Shamar Jackson on the Coyotes' first play of overtime to send it to a second overtime.
His third-down pass in the second overtime was knocked away and the Coyotes settled for a Miles Bergner 37-yard field goal.
Streveler, who ran for 90 yards, threw two interceptions, both of which were returned for scores.
UND's Deion Harris returned an interception 33 yards for the game-tying touchdown with 3:28 to play. Harris' pick-six was a carbon copy of Cole Reyes' pick and 33-yard return that gave UND a 7-3 lead in the first quarter.
Studsrud threw a 17-yard pass to Luke Stanley in OT and Santiago then appeared to win the game on an 8-yard run. But it was reversed and UND took two more tries to get 1 yard before Studsrud scored.
"That's really hanging in there and playing with heart," Schweigert said of the fourth quarter. "That's two fourth quarters in a row we've played very well. But we have to do better at the beginning of the game."
Studsrud was 12 for 25 for 177 yards and two TDs. He also ran for 48 yards.
The Coyotes seemed to take control in a 24-point second quarter.
Streveler threw three scoring passes in the last 4:52 of the first half to give the Coyotes (1-2) a 27-14 lead at the break. It went to 34-14 on Trevor Bouma's 4-yard run with 10:52 left in the third quarter.
Trailing 14-6 late in the first half, USD got a 30-yard TD pass from Streveler to Drew Potter with 4:52 left. With 2:41 left, the two teamed up on a 1-yard scoring pass and with 30 seconds left, receiver Riley Donovan ripped a pass out of the arms of UND defensive back Tyus Carter and ran 63 yards for a 27-14 lead.
Donovan caught four passes for 103 yards.
Bergner kicked field goals of 35 and 50 yards in the first half.
Studsrud threw an 11-yard TD pass to Travis Toivonen for 14-6 lead with 9:23 to play in the half.
Reid Taubenheim kicked a 32-yard field goal and Studsrud threw a 7-yard TD pass to Santiago with 11:33 to play in regulation. Taubenheim added a 28-yard field goal to get within 34-27 with 5:03 to play.
