Liberty sign Prince to multiyear contract extension

The Liberty they have signed veteran guard Epiphanny Prince to a multiyear contract extension
Terms of the deal, announced Friday, were not disclosed.
Prince, in her second season with New York after being from Chicago before the 2015 season, has averaged 13.1 points in 30 career games with the Liberty. The two-time All-Star was out for the first 26 games this season while recovering from a knee injury sustained wihile playing for Dynamo Kursk of the Russian League in the offseason.
Selected No. 7 overall by the Sky in the 2010 WNBA Draft, the New York City native has career averages of 13.9 points, 3.1 assists, 2.6 rebounds and a 37.3 3-point shooting percentage in 181 career games.
