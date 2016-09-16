No. 1 pick Jared Goff will be Rams' backup QB on Sunday

No. 1 overall draft pick Jared Goff will be the Los Angeles Rams' backup quarterback in their home opener Sunday against Seattle.
Coach Jeff Fisher made the announcement Friday after the Rams' final practice of the week.
Goff wasn't in uniform for the Rams' 28-0 loss at San Francisco in their season opener Monday. Sean Mannion served as the backup to Case Keenum, who went 17 for 35 for 130 yards with two interceptions.
Keenum is still the starter, but Fisher said the team is confident Goff would be ready to play if needed.
Goff went 22 for 49 with two touchdown passes and two interceptions in the preseason with the Rams, who had the NFL's worst offense last season.
Comments