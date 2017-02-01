testforngece

Based on San Luis Obispo author Jay Asher’s best-selling novel “Thirteen Reasons Why,” the Netflix series — which premieres March 31 — follows high school student Clay (“Goosebumps” star Dylan Minnette) as he uncovers why his former classmate and crush,
Based on San Luis Obispo author Jay Asher’s best-selling novel “Thirteen Reasons Why,” the Netflix series — which premieres March 31 — follows high school student Clay (“Goosebumps” star Dylan Minnette) as he uncovers why his former classmate and crush,
Comments