The Tribune is wrong. Greg Clayton is qualified to be sheriff, says mother of Andrew Holland

The Tribune Editorial Board recently printed they were not endorsing either Ian Parkinson or Greg Clayton for sheriff, and then stated that Parkinson was the "more qualified" of the two.
Clearly, we are using very different yardsticks to measure a candidate’s qualifications. And surprisingly, Sheriff Parkinson’s camp was upset as well.
It seems they feel more should be made of Parkinson’s achievements with less emphasis on the 12 deaths at the SLO County jail since 2012. Most notably, they’d like everyone to stop talking about the death of my son, Andrew Holland, who, while suffering from schizophrenia, died of pulmonary embolism after being restrained for 46 consecutive hours. I’ll admit, I would like to stop reliving it myself. However, even though The Tribune has run several stories in the last 16 months, outlining the considerable discrepancies in the ever-changing narrative Parkinson has tried to sell the public, and even though they have run stories commenting on the irrefutable evidence discovered in surveillance footage and medical records of Andrew’s time in restraints, The Tribune decided to focus on Parkinson’s accomplishments as sheriff.
Their "blind eye" approach brought to mind Joe Paterno’s silent support of the highly "qualified" Jerry Sandusky, and the quiet refusal to look at facts by Michigan State when allegations were first presented about the "very qualified" Dr. Larry Nassar.
I wonder if The Tribune would also emphasize and credit the funny jokes told by Bill Cosby or the movies made by Harvey Weinstein without giving equal weight to their abuses when speaking about "qualifications."
Now, I understand the nature of these crimes is different— Parkinson didn’t do what these men did — however, none of these men was responsible for anyone dying. And Andrew has not been the only casualty of this jail’s lack of ethical leadership.
While county Mental Health holds responsibility for denying my son a life-saving bed, the head of that department at least lost his job. Of the many falsehoods told by the sheriff in the last few months, perhaps the most troubling and chilling in its implications is the relatively recent revelation that my son was given a sedative injection about 90 minutes into his restraint.
The video gives irrefutable evidence that Andrew was not aggressive or combative with jail staff during his entire 46+ hours in restraints. Immediately following this information being made public, the sheriff fell silent, refusing to answer any questions about it. It’s obvious Andrew’s treatment was used as a form of punishment, and this punishment killed him.
Somehow, the salient facts have been forgotten: The sheriff is in charge of the jail; the jail is mismanaged; people have died; without a doubt a coverup took place. And as hard as it is to face, Sheriff Parkinson is responsible for the deaths under his watch. It seems his charisma has distracted us from the reality of his hubris and incompetence. I worry about the level of impunity Ian Parkinson had to feel to believe he and his correctional staff could get away with the torture and killing of an inmate.
And the gutless refusal by District Attorney Dan Dow to investigate Andrew’s death could only strengthen this. This may not frighten you, but it should. However, when no one else was willing to stand up and challenge the well-liked Sheriff, Greg Clayton did. And Clayton did so, knowing he wasn’t as charismatic or popular.
When mutual friends and acquaintances of his and Ian’s "warned" Greg not to run, Clayton stood anyway.
I have met with Greg Clayton. He has the intelligence, the courage and the ability to take on a system badly in need of reform, and I cannot understand how The Tribune could cast doubt on his qualifications without ever meeting him. Not once did The Tribune invite Clayton for a conversation. Had they bothered to, it's guaranteed they’d have recognized Clayton’s abilities. Clayton may never be the "popular guy" that Parkinson is. Clayton doesn’t want his cronies to run the jail.
He wants to be more than a PR man at public events. Clayton is willing to do the hard work of reform. The Tribune calls out Parkinson’s lies and total lack of transparency, and acknowledges that “attempts to clarify what happened have been met with anger, defensiveness and, lately, silence.” Then they called on Parkinson to “do better, be better” if elected again.
I, too, believe one can change. But change takes courage. It takes courage to admit when you’ve made a mistake, and it takes courage to demand change from the people in your charge. It seems Sheriff Parkinson only wishes to be liked. We need more from our sheriff. Greg Clayton will restore the integrity and character in our county.
A vote for Greg Clayton is a vote for courage, character and reform.
Sharon Holland lives in Atascadero with her husband of 45 years, Carty Holland. Before retiring, Carty was a building contractor with HollandKnapp Construction. Sharon, an English major, graduated from Cal Poly. Their three surviving children, Corban, Tyler and Elena are married, and together have eight children between them. Despite the terrible loss of their youngest son, they feel blessed by life and only hope Andrew’s death can help bring needed reform.
