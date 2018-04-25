These Paso High seniors are bound for college, if they're allowed to stay in the U.S.

"These Dreamers are Americans in their hearts, in their minds, in every single way but one: on paper." — Barack Obama
It’s impossible to ignore the recent wave of stories about immigration. Dominating the national news are National Guard deployments, immigrant “caravans,” the border wall and DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program).
Yet as high school seniors and immigrants ourselves, we feel the news coverage often overlooks the individuals behind the news. And so we’d like to share our stories in order to illuminate the people behind the politics.
America is the only home we have ever known. Even though we were born elsewhere, this is where we grew up. We are grateful for its liberty, justice, schools and generous people. Every day in school we pledge allegiance to America. We help define America, yet with each passing day, Congressional inaction on DACA puts our families, our lives and our futures at risk. (Editor’s note: A federal judge ruled Tuesday that DACA must stay in place. However, the Trump administration said it will fight that decision.)
We are Dreamers of America, brought to this country by our families many years ago without citizenship. We had no say in their choice, yet we appreciate the opportunities we’ve received. We have spoken openly about our Dreamer status, and been gratified by the hearts and minds open to us. A 2018 CBS poll found that 87 percent of Americans believe Dreamers should be allowed to stay in the U.S. The same poll found only 35 percent of Americans support a border wall. While President Trump has said he planned to deal with “heart and compassion,” he continues to link a DACA deal with funding for a border wall. Though each deserves discussion, they are separate issues and we hope Congress will support a “stand alone” DACA bill that reflects the vast majority of Americans’ sentiment.
Our families risked everything so we could have better lives. They escaped poverty, violence and political chaos to bring us here. We all struggled in elementary school learning English and adapting to a different culture. We overcame many obstacles to be the successful students we are today.
There is no single definition of a Dreamer: each of us has a unique story. Among the nine of us are Honor Roll students who have represented our school in SkillsUSA, Mock Trial competition, and in athletics. We dedicate time and effort to give back to our community, which has given us so much over the years. As seniors, we have been accepted to numerous four-year universities, and we have big dreams.
However, we live in a gilded cage: We have so many opportunities at our fingertips yet we’re restricted by our status as non-citizens. We’ve seen first-hand the horrible toll deportations have on hard working families. We’ve lived the fear of whether our parents might be detained by I.C. E. authorities. We live in limbo.
While Langston Hughes spoke of America as a “dog eat dog” society where the “mighty crush the weak,” we prefer to see a land of promise and grit. Time and again, new waves of immigrants have been rejected from America’s shores. We’ve studied how Chinese, Irish, Italian and German immigrants faced hatred and discrimination at every turn. But they didn’t give up. They believed in America’s promise and persevered. Today, we experience the same xenophobic resistance to our struggle for acceptance, yet we will not be deterred. We’ll work hard to reach our goals: the American Dream must be earned.
We’ve all had teachers who made a difference, believed in us and taught us to believe in ourselves. The love and kindness of these teachers follow us everywhere we go. Our parents’ sacrifices have made us work even harder, to prove to them and to ourselves that their efforts were worth it. We are not ashamed of being immigrants. We are just the latest chapter in the American story, and we are determined to become doctors, engineers, social workers and teachers for new generations of Americans. We seek to create a less divided and more United States of America.
We understand there are people who prefer to see us deported, though we are here through no fault of our own. We respect their opinions, and hope they are on the way to achieving their aspirations. We would hope they respect our dreams, too.
We will not remain in the shadows any longer. We are here to give a voice to those still afraid to speak out. All we seek is the right to education and equal opportunities. We will persevere, for we are the flowers that go unwatered and still blossom. We hope that our fellow students, teachers and fellow Americans understand that we are very much like them. In every way but on paper, we are Americans.
This country is where we see our future. We recognize the need for a national conversation about immigration, which includes border security and pathways to citizenship. In that conversation, we will stand strong, side by side, and continue speaking out for a legislative resolution to the fate of nearly 800,000 DACA recipients.
We are Dreamers, we are Americans, we are Hispanic, we are Latinos, we are AP students, we are tutors and community volunteers. But most importantly, we are human beings asking for a fair chance to contribute fully to the American Dream.
Itzel De La Salud López Jaimes, Victor Jimenez, Dainzu Carrillo, Alejandra Nunez, Diana Gonzalez, Olga Lopez, Fatima Campoverde, Beatriz Lopez, and Ana R. Mendoza Ruiz are all seniors at Paso Robles High School.
