Words alone aren't enough, Cal Poly. It's time to act to end racism

Ten years ago, it was a noose on campus that shocked and sickened the community. In 2013, a Greek fraternity hosted a deeply offensive "Colonial Bros and Nava-Hos" party that attracted the attention of national news media. Earlier this month, a photo was posted online of a student in blackface and his fellow fraternity brothers dressed in “gang” attire. Once again, the university was in the national spotlight, and not for its reputation as an institution of academic excellence.
The racist incidents are racking up at Cal Poly, establishing a disturbing pattern of behavior that has caused students of color to ask if they’re welcome or even safe.
Sadly, unless the administration shows that it will hold students — and itself — accountable for stopping such despicable acts, it will happen again. As the old saying goes: “Those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it.”
No, it’s not enough for the university to send emails to students, faculty and staff, saying it is repulsed and embarrassed. No, it’s not enough to say it condemns the actions of the students responsible. It’s not enough to place the fraternity on suspension, or even for President Armstrong to address fed-up students at a community forum.
No more letters or forums. Enough with the empty rhetoric and defense that the university has made progress. Clearly, that progress has been woefully inadequate.
Students and faculty are angry, and they are right to protest and call for immediate steps to remedy this systemic problem. Donning blackface may be free speech, but freedom of speech has consequences.
We stand in solidarity with Cal Poly students as they press for a host of much-needed changes, including ongoing training about social and structural inequality, cultural awareness and sexual consent for fraternities and sororities, stepped up hiring and retention of faculty of color, increased funding for campus organizations supporting underrepresented students and required Ethnic Studies education for all students.
Until these demands are met, we urge students of color and their allies to keep up the pressure. Exercise your First Amendment right to stand up and speak out whenever possible. The road may be long and rough, but the cycle of ignorant and racist behavior must end.
Martin Luther King Jr., assassinated 50 years ago, once said that intelligence plus character was the goal of true education. We must not rest until each and every Cal Poly student is respected and valued. The next time the university garners national attention, let it be because it is a model for increasing diversity and inclusivity. After all, Cal Poly’s motto is “Learn by Doing.”
R.A.C.E. Matters stands for Responsibility, Action, Compassion and Education. It is a SLO County grassroots organization that envisions a community where people of color and other marginalized communities feel welcome, safe, respected and heard. This Viewpoint is the work of steering committee members Courtney Haile, Julie Lynem, Leola Dublin Macmillan, Jackie Wright, Stephanie Allen, Gina Whitaker, Ken Hill, Julie Fallon and Olivia Lopes.
