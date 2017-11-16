Still a hundred million ways to pray

My husband and I just limped back to our Central Coast recently from crazy nationwide travels that took us from New Orleans through Washington, D.C., and back home. Praying all the way. The very air seemed full of prayer, with a desperate need for more.
We needed to get back for a great community event on Sunday, Nov. 19 — our Annual Interfaith Thanksgiving celebration for our community. As always, all are invited to join in thanks — and to enjoy the personal health benefits of a grateful heart and a positive standpoint.
As I wrote in The Tribune 10 years ago, “The health benefits for our planet of embracing religious diversity — a big, joyous bear-hug for all the various and diverse ways of worshiping our One God — are just beginning to be recognized. So this Thanksgiving season, thank God with all your heart for all blessings! Fill your thought and your heart with acknowledgment of all good wherever found.”
In that decade-old column, I also addressed this question — one that had been put to a diverse gathering of local ministers and religious leaders: “How do you pray?”
Remember, the question is not how do Methodists pray, or Buddhists. Google gives us those answers in a click.
I wrote that day “How do you pray is asking something different, something deep and private, asking you to share your best efforts for personal communion. And words aren’t always a part of that.”
We can hear as many different ways of praying as there are individuals in this room, as there are individuals in our town, our Country. One God, and so many ways to communicate!
Come and enjoy the religious diversity we are privileged to enjoy here. We focus on music, and a rich palette of faith communities participate. The celebration begins at 3 p.m. Sunday at First Presbyterian Church, 981 Marsh Street in San Luis Obispo.
An offering will be collected for Prado Day Center, Restorative Partners and the women’s shelter. You are also welcome to bring non-perishable food items. Refreshments and child care will be provided.
Carol McFall, a member and past president of the Ministerial Association of San Luis Obispo, and is a member of the Christian Science Church on Garden Street in San Luis Obispo.
