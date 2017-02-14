Get a grip, people. There is nothing offensive about firefighter video.

Well, I’m offended.
I’m offended by the two San Luis Obispo Fire Department employees who suffer under the illusion they can claim that something so innocuous as the video played at the recent San Luis Obispo Chamber of Commerce dinner offends them.
And I’m offended that our senior city employees — City Manager Katie Lichtig and fire Chief Garret Olson — have cowed to this unwarranted excess of political correctness.
Come on, folks — get a grip!
I watched this video, and I’ll admit that it induced a couple of chuckles, which after all was its purpose, but I fail to see how it in any way would or should offend the two complainants.
Sadly, we live in a world where anyone, anywhere can claim to be shocked and horrified by anything and the accused offender must immediately bow before the tidal wave of castigation that will ensue. All that’s needed is the sneering statement — “That’s not funny; I’m offended” — and the masses must grab their pitchforks and hunt down the offenders to be publicly pilloried.
Witness, this tempest in a teacup was the lead front-page story in The Tribune on Feb. 14 and consumed much of the back page as well with the details of (trigger warning) shirtless men.
Oh, the shock. My heart could barely withstand the notion.
Our national college campuses are now the chief breeding grounds for this type of tenderized ego. Any statement that does not conform with the world view of the professionally aggrieved will be attacked as villainous and a threat to the foundations of our society.
To City Manager Katie Lichtig and fire Chief Garret Olson: You have nothing to apologize for. Zero.
And, further, I’m deeply offended that this mindless, misuse of civil servant time and energy is given over to providing even the smallest comment in reaction, much less having to watch the upper levels of my city government turning cartwheels to comply to fictional — indeed, delusional — bruised egos.
To Ms. Lichtig and Mr. Olson: You have nothing to apologize for. Zero.
Get back to work and do not give this farce any further notice.
I do have one additional comment for the creators of the video: Don’t wait up for a phone call from the producers of “Saturday Night Live.” Your day job is secure.
Gordon Mullin is a financial planner based in San Luis Obispo.
