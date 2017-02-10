President-inspired poetry: Thank you, Mr. Trump

Thank you mr. trump
for bringing us all together
for reminding us not to be complacent about our government
for making it necessary for us to coalesce in the name of good
in the name of love
in the name of human dignity
for igniting the fire that will bring about healthy changes
through cooperative efforts
not edicts
thank you mr. trump
for introducing “middle-america” to “edges-america”
thank you for ultimately uniting us
for reminding us that we all live in the same free and fallible country,
not in a dictatorship
thank you mr. trump
for raising our consciousness
for allowing us to see that “politics as usual” are not working
for allowing us to see that stalemates in government
lead us into desperation
lead us into dangerous territory
lead us to elect anyone …
anyone who does not look like “politics as usual”
thank you mr. trump
for lighting the lamp of outrage on the part of our middle america sisters and brothers
those who have been hurting
those who have been forgotten
those who have been denied the ability and the right to prosper
thank you mr. trump
for waking us up to the fact that our infrastructure can be repaired
that we can repair it through good will and intelligent planning
thank you for reminding us that our global neighbors are our friends
not our adversaries
thank you mr. trump
for being the catalyst
for getting us moving and thinking
for requiring us to clarify our values as individuals and as a country
thank you for increasing our resolve to remain inclusive
to remain humanitarian
to remain vigilant
not vengeful
thank you mr. trump
for letting us see what real hate looks like
what revenge looks like
what ignorance looks like
and what lies from all sides lead to
thank you mr. trump
for helping us to see what we had not seen
for helping us to humbly say “oops …
this needs fixing”
for requiring that we join forces for good,
for compassion and human dignity
not for condemnation
thank you mr. trump
for illuminating the problem
for becoming the problem
for requiring us to rethink, reset, restart, reinforce
and invigorate this democracy.
Judy Carroll is a San Luis Obispo artist.
