This Oct. 28, 2015, file photo shows the Golden Gate Bridge and San Francisco skyline from the Marin Headlands above Sausalito, Calif. An initiative that seeks to split California into three states is projected to qualify for the state's November 2018 ballot. Eric Risberg AP

Letters to the Editor

Consider the serious implications of 3 Californias

June 22, 2018 12:57 PM

I enjoyed your tongue-in-cheek editorial in The Tribune (Three Californias means three state capitals. How about one in San Luis Obispo County?), but I hope you’ll follow with a serious look at the national implications at this attempt at gerrymandering at the national level.

Do we in the coastal zone really want to add two new, poorly educated, low-income states as our neighbors? They would undoubtedly be represented by four Republican senators and a majority or all Republican representatives. Given the probable attractiveness of this idea to the current Congress and the White House resident’s disdain for the Golden State, Congressional approval might not be difficult should it pass in California.

William L. Winstanley, Morro Bay

