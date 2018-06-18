We created the illegal immigration problem — here’s how we can solve it

Let’s talk reality about immigration. I worked for a company that hired Hispanics to work masking airplane parts. Most were here illegally. Our company and others not only hired them, but recruited them from Mexico.
When our company needed to hire, the foreman would tell his Mexican manager we needed more people. Next week a standard line I heard when not all had arrived was that one had never crossed the border before, got caught, and would be here the next day.
ICE’s procedure was periodically to have a raid, round up many of our employees, along with those of other companies in our area, but always on Fridays around noon. Enough time for them to ship them back to Mexico and for them to be able to get back to work in L.A. by Monday morning. To my knowledge, our company was never fined or prosecuted for breaking the law and not only hiring them, but also recruiting them.
This problem is a problem we created and it still exists.
Solution: Really enforce laws and, through fines, make it too costly to hire illegal workers.
Deport anyone with serious criminal records. Give people who have been here working here for years legal status, plus Dreamers.
Julie Goosen, Morro Bay
Comments