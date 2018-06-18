Once again, fear is knocking at the door

Fear. Interesting phenomenon. Heart’s a thumpin’. The very health insurance required for health care is in jeopardy again with a lawsuit, with the administration’s support, to repeal coverage for pre-existing conditions. And that fear itself puts your health at risk.
Me darlin’ wife has epilepsy and we’re more than willing to pay for insurance, provided we can get it. Ah, but the great American dream of owning a paid-off home, dutifully paid in 30 years, which we did, in an area of our choosing, could all be swept away with some astronomical medical bills. You know the story. Alas, the grim reaper’s at the door and he’s wearing a yellow toupee.
Walter Wald, Arroyo Grande
Comments