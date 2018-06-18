Wake up, America, and recognize the laws of the land

The Sunday Viewpoint by Andrea Seastrand insightfully described the current situation in our state, as well as in our national politics. It is alarming that our current governor and Legislature act like an independent country and ignore any law that doesn’t serve their political purpose and subvert what is a national immigration statute by subterfuge.
We have also experienced this on a national level with the last and current president who took their executive powers and changed the country in ways that have not only dismayed most citizenry, but also undermined our position internationally. This is especially frightening at a time when more countries are expanding their nuclear capability while others expand their borders through military action or expansionary posturing and threats.
America, wake up. Let us all urge our parties to put aside their self-serving personal and political drives and remember we are a nation united under and based upon our common national laws. If we lose this larger view through our self-centered actions, we shall self-destruct from within as have many past civilizations.
Jim Clark, San Luis Obispo
