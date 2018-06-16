Sick and tired of ‘whiners’ bad mouthing police

I, like many citizens, am sick and tired of those bleeding hearts who keep putting our police down. I had the pleasure of being stopped by a Santa Maria officer. I was making a right turn on Bradley on the red light when I had to stop for some dumb kid, 16 or 17, walking across the street on a “no walk” light, not only walking, but his mind was on his cellphone. As he passed me, I made my right turn on red and then I saw red lights from the police car behind me.
I asked, “What did I do? I made a legal right turn on red.”
In a pleasant voice, he said there was a truck right behind me. I said I didn’t see him. The officer, in a calm voice, told me if he had hit me it would have been my fault, and I looked at him and agreed and said sorry.
He asked how long I have been driving. I said 70 years. Just like my father would have said, he told me, “You’ve got to look where you are going.”
No cussing, no telling me “You’re stupid,” like he said about the kid on the machine.
So don’t give me that stuff about how bad cops are. I will always trust them over your whiners.
Cloyd Myers, Nipomo
