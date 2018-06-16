Thanks, SLO REP

Many thanks to SLO REP for donating all proceeds from the June 7 performance of “Annie” to the Scholarship Fund of the SLO Branch of American Association of University Women. Funds will benefit women presently attending Cuesta College whose post-high school education has been interrupted.
The SLO REP Board of Directors and staff deserve a place in the spotlight for brightening the tomorrows of some deserving county students. The exuberant production of “Annie” continues through July 1.
Sue Fong, SLO AAUW Scholarship Committee Member
