Let’s clean up our act, America

On the short drive from SLO up to Atascadero the other day, my wife and I saw more litter adjacent to Highway 101 than we encountered during the entirety of our recent 17-day sojourn in Japan. The roadways there, as well as the embankments next to train tracks, were virtually free of trash. And the sidewalks and streets in the six major cities we visited were similarly pristine. This latter observation was especially surprising in light of the fact that there are virtually no public trash receptacles in the cities. The Japanese have been trained to transport whatever garbage accumulates during their outings back to their abodes for disposal.
Is the litter that is so pervasive in our country another example of American exceptionalism? Perhaps a candidate for our presidency in 2020 will adopt the campaign slogan “Make America Clean Again.”
If Mr. Trump did so, I might contemplate for perhaps a nanosecond supporting his re-election.
Jay Devore, Los Osos
