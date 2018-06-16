A progressive responds to Andrea Seastrand

I have four bullet points for Ms. Andrea Seastrand:
1. To characterize the view of Democrats as a “progressive dream of a borderless society where there are no rules on who can come into the country” is such a total mischaracterization of our policy platform, that it can only be classified under the definition of “lie.”
2. Without using the actual words popularized by the Republican’s president, Ms. Seastrand’s references to “undocumented immigrants” implies they are “less than” worthy of participation in our society. I take offense to that as my grandparents fled Europe due to persecution and showed their gratitide to the USA by being productive citizens, as have so many other immigrants.
3. The majority of U.S. citizens are proud of our immigrant history and embrace the diversity that is a foundation of our democracy.
4. If I have to choose between the fear-based, bigoted, inhumane platform of the conservative Republican Party versus my democratic view that separating children from parents seeking asylum, incarcerating parents and placing the children in dog cages, I will be happy to tattoo “progressive” ( looking forward) and “raging liberal” on my forehead!
Wendy Deaton-Carsel
