Don’t report ‘trumped up news’

Now on his third attempt at federal office, Justin Fareed has mastered PR. If the Fairness Doctrine was still in place, we could expect to see a quarter-page story his opponent had trumped up about a prank phone call or similar alarming “news.”
I am surprised The Tribune did not see the political motive in the statement Fareed “emailed to the media and supporters” with a photo of himself standing by a Santa Barbara County sheriff whose agency has endorsed him. Unfortunately, the Fairness Doctrine has gone by the wayside; however, Fareed’s opponent would not lower himself to such antics anyway.
Fareed’s opponent has done a good job for his constituents and is hard at work while Fareed works to get himself in the news. It is incumbent upon our media to distinguish between real news and political manipulation and serve readers with reporting of important information.
Karen Morgan, San Luis Obispo
