God works in mysterious ways

Billy’s son, Franklin Graham, claims God “had a hand” in Trump’s election. Totally absurd since few people are as Godless as Donald Trump, an unethical, immoral man who brags of his adultery and womanizing and lies on a daily basis. Whatever, we can’t help but wrack our brains, trying to imagine Graham’s reasoning process.
Well, here’s one scenario: God, for centuries, has watched America’s treatment of Native Americans, black Americans, and other ethnic minorities. He’s sees our continuing, imbedded racism and how dark money has nearly destroyed our politics. He’s seen tax legislation helping the rich at the expense of Christ’s poor.
So it’s very easy to imagine God would want to punish our country. Condemning all Americans to hell could seem too harsh, but then the light goes on: Make Trump president! Those who fully understand what a low-level human being the president is and the depth of his damage to America might see eternal damnation as a better deal than four years of Trump.
But the best hope for most of us is that next November a majority of voters, like Hank Williams, will “See the Light” and go to the polls in record numbers.
Jack Miles, Santa Maria
