Hey grads: Pick up your trash!

For the second year in a row, the graduating class of SLO High School has left a big pile of garbage in the National Forest up on West Cuesta Ridge.
It’s unfortunate that this letter has to so closely resemble the letter I wrote this same time last year.
To say that I’m disappointed is an understatement. Alcohol bottles and cans litter the forest, alongside bags of various other trash left behind. Shockingly, a plywood board full of students’ signatures from this party was also left behind, naming some of the people directly responsible for this trash site. San Luis Obispo High School is apparently failing to instill upon these students a moral responsibility to do the right thing. Additionally, the idea of “leaving no trace” in our treasured natural areas seems to be escaping the current curriculum completely.
I implore the teachers and faculty, as well as the parents of these students, to encourage their graduates to leave a less ghastly smear on San Luis Obispo as they depart for college. It would be nice if these seniors could demonstrate the ability to perform the most basic task expected of adults when moving out into the world- to clean up after oneself. I empower those who were involved to restore this area to its untrashed state.
Travis Robertson, San Luis Obispo
